Anthropic Aktie
WKN DE: A42SXH / ISIN: US03703U1079
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26.11.2026 10:02:02
Anthropic Stock Fell Below Its IPO Price. Is It a Buy, or Is More Downside Just Ahead?
Anthropic (NASDAQ:ANT) soared into the spotlight last week, completing the biggest initial public offering ever. The artificial intelligence (AI) company raised $81 billion and immediately entered the market with a trillion-dollar valuation, placing it among long-established trillion-dollar companies such as Microsoft and Apple. And given the high demand for the stock, underwriters exercised an overallotment option that brought the total amount raised to more than $93 billion.
The stock, which priced at $83, opened at $111, and soared 17% on its first day of trading. The following days brought a sharp turnaround, however, with progressive declines. And on Nov. 24, Anthropic fell below its IPO price, closing at about $81.
At this level, is the tech giant a buy? Or is more downside just ahead? Let's find out.
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Nachrichten zu Anthropic
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25.11.26
|Anthropic has pulled up the ladder (Financial Times)
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25.11.26
|Anthropic has pulled up the ladder (Financial Times)
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24.11.26
|Anthropic-Aktie fällt unter Ausgabepreis - auch Nvidia im Minus (Spiegel Online)
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24.11.26
|Anthropic, Nvidia, Infineon, Siemens Energy, Siemens, BASF - Ausblick mit Egmond Haidt (NewsTool)
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24.11.26
|Anthropic, Nvidia, Infineon, Siemens Energy, Siemens, BASF - Ausblick mit Egmond Haidt (NewsTool)
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24.11.26
|AKTIE IM FOKUS: Anthropic fällt unter Ausgabepreis (dpa-AFX)
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23.11.26
|Gewinne für Superreiche: Cramer warnt Aktionäre der Anthropic-Aktie vor den Folgen (finanzen.at)
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22.11.26
|Will Anthropic buck the tech sell-off? (Financial Times)
Analysen zu Anthropic
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Anthropic
|77,03
|2,24%
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