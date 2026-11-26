Anthropic (NASDAQ:ANT) soared into the spotlight last week, completing the biggest initial public offering ever. The artificial intelligence (AI) company raised $81 billion and immediately entered the market with a trillion-dollar valuation, placing it among long-established trillion-dollar companies such as Microsoft and Apple. And given the high demand for the stock, underwriters exercised an overallotment option that brought the total amount raised to more than $93 billion.

The stock, which priced at $83, opened at $111, and soared 17% on its first day of trading. The following days brought a sharp turnaround, however, with progressive declines. And on Nov. 24, Anthropic fell below its IPO price, closing at about $81.

At this level, is the tech giant a buy? Or is more downside just ahead? Let's find out.

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