Anthropic (NASDAQ:ANT) just completed the largest, and perhaps most hotly anticipated, initial public offering (IPO) in history on Nov. 19. The maker of Claude, a leading family of artificial intelligence (AI) models, raised almost $120 billion in fresh capital (including the private placement). The deal was oversubscribed six times, which demonstrated strong investor appetite for the first publicly traded pure-play AI lab.

Since the hype has worn off, the stock has gone on a losing streak. It's trading 31% below its first-day high of $115.10 (as of Nov. 24), although the overall market has held steady in recent days.

What should long-term investors do? Is it smart to buy Anthropic not long after its IPO?

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