Anthropic Aktie
WKN DE: A42SXH / ISIN: US03703U1079
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25.11.2026 11:45:02
Anthropic Stock Is 31% Below Its Day 1 High. What Should Long-Term Investors Do?
Anthropic (NASDAQ:ANT) just completed the largest, and perhaps most hotly anticipated, initial public offering (IPO) in history on Nov. 19. The maker of Claude, a leading family of artificial intelligence (AI) models, raised almost $120 billion in fresh capital (including the private placement). The deal was oversubscribed six times, which demonstrated strong investor appetite for the first publicly traded pure-play AI lab.
Since the hype has worn off, the stock has gone on a losing streak. It's trading 31% below its first-day high of $115.10 (as of Nov. 24), although the overall market has held steady in recent days.
What should long-term investors do? Is it smart to buy Anthropic not long after its IPO?
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Nachrichten zu Anthropic
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25.11.26
|Anthropic has pulled up the ladder (Financial Times)
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25.11.26
|Anthropic has pulled up the ladder (Financial Times)
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24.11.26
|Anthropic-Aktie fällt unter Ausgabepreis - auch Nvidia im Minus (Spiegel Online)
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24.11.26
|Anthropic, Nvidia, Infineon, Siemens Energy, Siemens, BASF - Ausblick mit Egmond Haidt (NewsTool)
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24.11.26
|Anthropic, Nvidia, Infineon, Siemens Energy, Siemens, BASF - Ausblick mit Egmond Haidt (NewsTool)
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24.11.26
|AKTIE IM FOKUS: Anthropic fällt unter Ausgabepreis (dpa-AFX)
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23.11.26
|Gewinne für Superreiche: Cramer warnt Aktionäre der Anthropic-Aktie vor den Folgen (finanzen.at)
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22.11.26
|Will Anthropic buck the tech sell-off? (Financial Times)
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Anthropic
|76,56
|1,62%