Anthropic Aktie
WKN DE: A42SXH / ISIN: US03703U1079
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20.11.2026 09:15:02
Anthropic Stock Is Down 13% From Its Opening Price. Is This Dip Worth Buying?
Anthropic (NASDAQ:ANT) stock had a surprisingly lackluster first day of trading. While its opening price of $111.50 per share was well above its $83 per share IPO price, and it briefly headed toward almost $115, the stock began to slide within minutes. By the close of trading, it was at $97.17 per share — 13% below the opening price. Given that performance, investors may want to consider buying the stock, albeit with a more cautious approach.
Admittedly, many stocks gain ground quickly at their debut. This is especially true of well-known businesses like Anthropic, whose Claude AI Assistant has become a top choice for many users.
Moreover, at a market cap of $1.76 trillion as of the time of this writing, Anthropic is now trading at a price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of around 50.
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