The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution has made 2026 a historic year for initial public offerings (IPOs). In May, chip designer Cerebras Systems (NASDAQ:CBRS) raised $6.4 billion through its IPO, followed by Elon Musk's Space Exploration Technologies' (NASDAQ:SPCX) record-setting $75 billion offering in June.

However, AI developer Anthropic (NASDAQ:ANT) subsequently eclipsed SpaceX's record when it made its Nasdaq debut on Nov. 19. Despite the initial enthusiasm surrounding the maker of Claude, Anthropic stock has already plunged 33% from its all-time high.

Let's explore Anthropic's growth prospects, assess its competitive landscape, and examine what history suggests a $5,000 investment could be worth around the company's first-year IPO anniversary.

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