Anthropic Aktie
WKN DE: A42SXH / ISIN: US03703U1079
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23.11.2026 23:23:01
Anthropic Stock Is Now Public. Here’s What History Says About Buying the Hottest IPOs in Their First Month.
Anthropic (NASDAQ:ANT) is officially a publicly traded company. The company sold shares at $83 this week, which then popped to over $100 on the first day of trading before falling back to earth and closing at roughly $89 on Friday, Nov. 21. It is now the 14th-largest company in the world by market cap, worth $1.16 trillion.
Many investors are interested in Anthropic as an IPO investment given its massive growth potential and the disruptive nature of artificial intelligence (AI). But what does the data say about investing in IPOs near their debut? The answer is clear: Investors should exercise patience with this smoking-hot stock. Here's why.
We have abundant data on IPO stock performance dating back decades, which has allowed researchers to analyze them closely. When looking three years out from the IPO date -- which is what long-term investors should be doing for buy-and-hold portfolios -- 64% of IPO stocks underperformed, while 29% beat the market averages. However, a lot of the time, even stocks with market-beating performance experienced a post-IPO slump. This usually provides investors with potential buying opportunities at lower prices if they are patient enough to wait six months after listing.
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