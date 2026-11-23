On Nov. 19, much-anticipated AI giant Anthropic (NASDAQ: ANT) finally became available to regular retail traders through the largest initial public offering (IPO) in history. The listing valued shares at $83 each. That valuation gave Anthropic an eye-popping market cap of just under $1.5 trillion on a fully diluted basis. By the close of the first day of trading, its valuation reached $1.76 trillion, putting it in the Top-10 among the world's most valuable companies (by the weekend, the valuation had fallen to $1.65 trillion on a fully diluted basis). Without full dilution, the valuation is closer to $1.2 trillion, which still makes it a very valuable company.

Clearly, huge expectations are already baked into Anthropic's current valuation. That leaves potential new investors wondering how much room is left for continued stock price growth over the long term. Let's dig into the pros and cons of the stock to decide if it is a compelling buy.

In late 2022, OpenAI released its groundbreaking large language model (LLM) ChatGPT, which wowed the market with its ability to answer user queries with humanlike speech patterns. Anthropic had been founded a year earlier with a very similar business model. But the company distinguished itself by an apparent emphasis on safety, coupled with a major push into the business-to-business side of the opportunity.

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