Anthropic (NASDAQ:ANT) was founded in early 2021 by a group of seven former OpenAI employees who wanted to take artificial intelligence (AI) development in a safer direction. Less than six years later, on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026, Anthropic went public with a valuation of over $1 trillion.

Its stock is off to a volatile start, having peaked at $115 on Thursday only to close at less than $90 on Friday. However, the entire stock market had a tumultuous week as investors continued to process Jensen Huang's departure from Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), and braced their portfolios for further potential interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. Simply put, Anthropic inadvertently picked one of the worst moments of 2026 to go public.

With that said, could this create the ultimate buying opportunity for investors who missed out on Anthropic's offering price of $83? Here's what I think could happen next.

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