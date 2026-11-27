Anthropic Aktie
WKN DE: A42SXH / ISIN: US03703U1079
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27.11.2026 22:03:36
Anthropic Stock Is Up 11% From Its IPO Price, and One Analyst Still Sees 63% Upside. Should You Buy?
Anthropic (NASDAQ:ANT) went public on Nov. 19 at $83 a share, raising $81.3 billion in one of the largest initial public offerings ever. After a wild first week, in which the stock opened at $111.50 and later closed below its offering price, it finished Friday at $91.88, about 11% above its IPO price.
Wall Street's analysts have been weighing in, and so far they're pretty bullish. Wedbush rated the stock outperform with a $120 price target. Canaccord rated it a buy with a $135 target. Oppenheimer is among the highest, with an outperform rating and a $150 target, roughly 63% above current levels.
One detail makes those calls more interesting than usual: none of the three firms is named anywhere in Anthropic's prospectus, which lists 22 banks on its cover. Analysts at a deal's underwriters tend to start coverage with positive ratings, but these three had no apparent direct role in the offering.
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Nachrichten zu Anthropic
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25.11.26
|Anthropic has pulled up the ladder (Financial Times)
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25.11.26
|Anthropic has pulled up the ladder (Financial Times)
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24.11.26
|Anthropic-Aktie fällt unter Ausgabepreis - auch Nvidia im Minus (Spiegel Online)
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24.11.26
|Anthropic, Nvidia, Infineon, Siemens Energy, Siemens, BASF - Ausblick mit Egmond Haidt (NewsTool)
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24.11.26
|Anthropic, Nvidia, Infineon, Siemens Energy, Siemens, BASF - Ausblick mit Egmond Haidt (NewsTool)
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24.11.26
|AKTIE IM FOKUS: Anthropic fällt unter Ausgabepreis (dpa-AFX)
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23.11.26
|Gewinne für Superreiche: Cramer warnt Aktionäre der Anthropic-Aktie vor den Folgen (finanzen.at)
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22.11.26
|Will Anthropic buck the tech sell-off? (Financial Times)
Analysen zu Anthropic
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Anthropic
|83,94
|8,28%
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