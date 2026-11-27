Anthropic (NASDAQ:ANT) went public on Nov. 19 at $83 a share, raising $81.3 billion in one of the largest initial public offerings ever. After a wild first week, in which the stock opened at $111.50 and later closed below its offering price, it finished Friday at $91.88, about 11% above its IPO price.

Wall Street's analysts have been weighing in, and so far they're pretty bullish. Wedbush rated the stock outperform with a $120 price target. Canaccord rated it a buy with a $135 target. Oppenheimer is among the highest, with an outperform rating and a $150 target, roughly 63% above current levels.

One detail makes those calls more interesting than usual: none of the three firms is named anywhere in Anthropic's prospectus, which lists 22 banks on its cover. Analysts at a deal's underwriters tend to start coverage with positive ratings, but these three had no apparent direct role in the offering.

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