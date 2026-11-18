Anthropic Aktie
ISIN: US03703U1079
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18.11.2026 14:45:00
Anthropic Will Pay SpaceX Up to $120.5 Billion for Compute Through 2029. That's More Than SpaceX Raised in the Biggest IPO in History.
Anthropic's Claude models are at the forefront of the artificial intelligence (AI) software space and have helped the business achieve stellar growth. The company's revenue increased 47% sequentially in the third quarter to $11.7 billion, and revenue in the period was up 1,127% year over year.
Along with the rapid scaling of its AI software services, Anthropic is making massive compute purchases -- and Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) has emerged as one of the company's most important partners. Read on for a breakdown of Anthropic's $120.5 billion contract with SpaceX and what it could mean for the two companies.
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