Anthropic's Claude models are at the forefront of the artificial intelligence (AI) software space and have helped the business achieve stellar growth. The company's revenue increased 47% sequentially in the third quarter to $11.7 billion, and revenue in the period was up 1,127% year over year.

Along with the rapid scaling of its AI software services, Anthropic is making massive compute purchases -- and Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) has emerged as one of the company's most important partners. Read on for a breakdown of Anthropic's $120.5 billion contract with SpaceX and what it could mean for the two companies.

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