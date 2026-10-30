BILL Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2PWWA / ISIN: US0900431000
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30.10.2026 13:30:00
Anthropic's $224 Billion Cloud Bill Reveals the Real Winner of the AI Boom
In a few weeks, artificial intelligence (AI) lab Anthropic will head to the public stock market under the proposed ticker symbol: ANT. This will be a momentous occasion, as the closely held company expects to be valued at about $2 trillion, which would eclipse the $1.75 trillion record Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) set earlier this year.
Anthropic's recent S-1 document filed in anticipation of its initial public offering (IPO) reveals a lot about the company, but there is also some other noteworthy information in this document. Chief among them is how much other companies are benefiting from Anthropic's aggressive build-out plans. Two of the biggest beneficiaries of this are Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), as each of them is a significant computing provider for Anthropic. In fact, it has about $224 billion in cloud spending already planned with these two providers during the next decade.
That's a huge number, and it shows that the cloud computing providers may be the ultimate winners of the AI boom.
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