NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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08.04.2026 20:02:58
Anthropic's Claude Mythos Preview Just Sent Shockwaves Through the Cybersecurity Industry. It's Now Joining Forces with Nvidia, Amazon, Apple, Google, and Microsoft
Experts have long said that artificial intelligence (AI) would change the face of cybersecurity. While many industry leaders have already deployed AI tools to prevent hacks, data breaches, and cyberattacks, the potential for sophisticated intrusions just took a giant leap forward.AI start-up Anthropic unveiled the Claude Mythos Preview, its latest frontier AI model. This advanced general-purpose model is "the most capable yet for coding and agentic tasks." The headline, however, was the direct and immediate impact on the cybersecurity industry. Anthropic revealed that the Claude Mythos Preview "has already identified thousands of zero-day vulnerabilities across critical infrastructure." Zero-day vulnerabilities are previously unidentified ways hackers can exploit software, requiring immediate fixes to protect users.This revelation sent shockwaves across the industry, sparking a coalition of big tech and cybersecurity to plug these vulnerabilities to prevent a catastrophe.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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|UBS AG
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