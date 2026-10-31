Anthropic's Gross Margin Rocketed to 85% From 12% in a Year, but the S-1 Warns It Won't Last

Anthropic filed its public S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Oct. 26, giving investors a first look at its full financials ahead of its planned IPO. One of the highlights was that revenue grew much more rapidly than the cost of revenue, and the numbers from the first half of this year imply a gross margin of 85%, up from 12% a year earlier.

Although that figure is impressive, the artificial intelligence (AI) lab's prospectus cautions investors to expect that its margins will fluctuate. Let's look at why, and weigh the question of whether you should consider investing in Anthropic when it goes public.

Continue reading