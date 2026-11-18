Anthropic (NASDAQ:ANT), the artificial intelligence (AI) lab behind Claude, is set to begin trading on the Nasdaq tomorrow, Nov. 19, under the ticker ANT. At the top of its $70 to $78 price range, the company would be valued at about $1.4 trillion. The final pricing could be even higher.

Here's what investors should know before deciding whether to buy.

For the uninitiated: Anthropic is a frontier AI lab and developer of Claude, a family of large language models. The company's best are consistently some of the most advanced and powerful models on the market -- often by a considerable amount.

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