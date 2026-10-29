Anthropic's S-1 Packs in More Than 90 Pages of Risk Factors. Here Are the Ones Investors Should Watch.

Anthropic, the AI company behind the popular Claude chatbot, filed for an initial public offering (IPO) this week with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Media outlets are reporting that the IPO is planned for mid-November, and the company's S-1 filing indicates it plans to list on Nasdaq under the ticker "ANT." That filing, which every company must submit before going public, spells out the financials, business model, executive compensation, governance structure, and much else about Anthropic. It also contains more than 90 pages of risk factors, or what could go wrong and jeopardize shareholders (a typical risk factor section is more like 30 to 50 pages).

So, what risk factors should investors care about most for Anthropic?

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