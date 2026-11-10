Cool Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2JNQ1 / ISIN: US21640C1053
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10.11.2026 03:54:00
Anthropic's S-1 Says It Will Expand Its Data Center Footprint. Here's Who Could Pour the Concrete, Wire the Power, and Cool the Chips.
Anthropic has spent billions developing Claude, one of the world's leading artificial intelligence models. Now it's preparing to spend a staggering amount of money to make sure Claude has somewhere to run.
In its recent IPO filing, Anthropic disclosed approximately $895.4 billion in purchase commitments and lease agreements, substantially all related to computing and infrastructure. About $447.5 billion of those commitments are expected to come due by the end of 2030.
But Anthropic isn't simply buying computing capacity from Amazon and Alphabet anymore. It's also pursuing dedicated data center infrastructure, including arrangements in which third parties develop facilities that Anthropic leases and operates through specialized partners.
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