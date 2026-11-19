(RTTNews) - The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to initial strength on Wall Street on Thursday, with stocks likely to move mostly higher following the mixed performance seen in the previous session.

Strength among technology stocks may help lead an early rally, as reflected by the 1.9 percent surge by the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 futures.

The upward momentum for tech stocks comes amid a positive reaction to artificial intelligence company Anthropic's (ANT) initial public offering.

The Claude developer purportedly sold 980 million shares at a higher-than-expected $83 apiece, raising a record $81.3 billion.

With Anthropic raising more than SpaceX's (SPCX) offering in June, the IPO may lead to renewed optimism about the AI trade.

Optimism about the AI trade has recently been tested by concerns about the industry's debt-laden infrastructure spending as well as the resignation of Nvidia (NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang.

After trending lower over the past several sessions, stocks turned in a relatively lackluster performance during trading on Wednesday. The Nasdaq and S&P 500 spent much of the day lingering near the unchanged line, although the narrower Dow showed a notable move to the downside.

The major averages eventually ended the day mixed. While the Nasdaq climbed 101.50 points or 0.4 percent to 24,429.88, the S&P 500 dipped 16.90 points or 0.2 percent to a three-month closing low of 7,323.63.

The Dow slumped 561.25 points or 1.1 percent to 50,198.17, hitting its lowest closing level in five months amid a 10.2 percent nosedive by shares of UnitedHealth (UNH).

The choppy trading on Wall Street came as traders digested highly anticipated earnings news from AI giant and market leader Nvidia (NVDA).

After seeing pre-market strength, shares of Nvidia tumbled by 2.9 percent to their lowest closing level in over a year even though the company reported better than expected fiscal third quarter results and raised its revenue guidance.

"Elements of the company's results clearly haven't stood up to greater scrutiny despite upgraded guidance and better-than-expected numbers," said AJ Bell head of markets Dan Coatsworth. "While revenues are continuing to grow at pace, there is clearly some concern about how this growth is being financed and how it is converting into profit and cash flow."

He added, "Investors are less minded to give the business the benefit of the doubt in the wake of the messy departure of former CEO Jensen Huang, and the shares are now on the verge of testing 52-week lows once more.

Traders may also have been reluctant to make more significant moves ahead of Claude developer Anthropic's initial public offering.

Despite the lackluster performance by the broader markets, gold stocks showed a substantial move to the downside amid a steep drop by the price of the precious metal.

With U.S. gold futures plunging by 3.5 percent to their lowest levels in a year, the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index nosedived by 5.6 percent to a three-month closing low.

A significant decrease by the price of crude oil also weighed on oil producer stocks, with the NYSE Arca Oil Index plummeting by 4.3 percent.

Pharmaceutical, healthcare and banking stocks also saw considerable weakness, while networking and retail stocks showed strong moves to the upside.

Commodity, Currency Markets

Crude oil futures are jumping $1.04 to $84.30 a barrel after plummeting $2.75 to $83.26 a barrel on Wednesday. Meanwhile, after plunging $122.30 to $3,741.90 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are plunging falling $18.30 to $3,723.60 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 159.92 yen versus the 159.33 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Wednesday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.0997 compared to yesterday's $1.0973.

Asia

Asian stocks retreated on Thursday as a sharp repricing of interest rate expectations along with concerns over financial stability risks tied to aggressive artificial intelligence investment offset investor enthusiasm for Anthropic's IPO, which raised a record $81 billion.

Investors also watched a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump, Chinese President XI Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the APEC summit, where talks are expected on technology, denuclearization and the Iran war.

Ahead of the meeting, Trump told APEC leaders that any "robust" regulation of artificial intelligence, or super intelligence as he calls it, would "stifle" development.

The U.S. dollar retreated from a nearly 20-month high in Asian trading. Gold edged up 0.2 percent to $3,733 an ounce after falling more than 3 percent to its lowest level since September 2025, pressured by a stronger dollar and hawkish Fed remarks.

Brent crude futures were little changed around $92 a barrel, trading near their lowest levels since late August as IEA projections of a sizeable oil market surplus into 2027 and data showing a larger-than-expected build in U.S. crude and fuel inventories outweighed renewed geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

China's Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.3 percent to 3,577.62, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index plunged nearly 2 percent to hit a four-month low at 22,841.62 as new U.S. chip restrictions pressured big technology stocks such as Tencent and Baidu.

Japanese markets bucked the weak trend to end notably higher as the yen wakened for the first time in five sessions amid AI spending uncertainty and the release of weak core machinery orders data.

The Nikkei 225 Index climbed 0.7 percent to 59,444.21, while the broader Topix Index ended marginally lower at 3,822.47. SoftBank Group shares jumped 4.6 percent, Tokyo Electron rallied 2.8 percent and Trend Micro surged 5.7 percent.

Seoul stocks rose sharply ahead of Anthropic's stock market debut. The Kospi Index jumped 1.4 percent to 5,137.89, led by chip stocks.

Samsung Electronics rose 1.1 percent and SK Hynix advanced 3.4 percent after Nvidia's earnings report showed that the AI buildout is healthy.

Travel and tourism stocks surged, with Hana Tour climbing 16.8 percent and Jeju Air rallying 11.5 percent, after South Korea and China reached a substantive agreement in their follow-up negotiations on services and investment under the bilateral free trade agreement.

Australian markets tumbled after the country's unemployment rate jumped in October to its highest level since late 2021, adding to fears the economy is on the verge of a sharp downturn.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index slumped 1.0 percent to 8,730.40, while the broader All Ordinaries Index closed 1.1 percent lower at 8,836.60.

Across the Tasman, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX-50 Index edged down 0.1 percent to 14,247.25 after a choppy session. A2 Milk plummeted 9.7 percent after the infant formula maker pared back its first-half revenue outlook.

Europe

After moving to the upside early in the session, European stocks have moved modestly lower over the course of the trading day on Thursday.

While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 0.4 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index are both down by 0.1 percent.

Mulberry Group shares have nosedived. The luxury leather goods group reported a loss before tax for the 26 weeks ended September 26, 2026 of £33.4 million despite making strong progress in its turnaround.

Specialist lender Investec has also moved sharply lower in London after reporting weaker momentum in its U.K. operations.

Sportswear retailer JD Sports Fashion has also tumbled after lowering the top end of its annual profit guidance.

Swiss drugmaker Novartis has also fallen. The company outlined new mid-term sales targets that were at the lower end of its previously projected range.

Meanwhile, tech stocks such as Infineon, ASML Holding, STMicroelectronics and Aixtron have moved higher ahead of Anthropic's Nasdaq debut.

French semiconductor materials supplier Soitec has also soared after announcing it is now targeting annual revenue growth of around 40 percent.

Commerzbank shares have also jumped after the German government reached an agreement with UniCredit on the takeover of the German lender.

Babcock International has also surged after the defense engineering and nuclear services group reported a 13 percent rise in first half underlying operating profit.

U.S. Economic News

First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits unexpectedly edged slightly higher in the week ended November 14th, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday.

The report said initial jobless claims inched up to 203,000, an increase of 1,000 from the previous week's revised level of 202,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to slip to 198,000 from the 200,000 originally reported for the previous week.

The Labor Department said the less volatile four-week moving average also crept up to 197,750, an increase of 2,000 from the previous week's revised average of 195,750.

A separate report released by the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia showed regional manufacturing was less widespread in the month of November but continued to expand overall.

The Philly Fed said its diffusion index for current general activity plunged to 6.3 in November after tumbling to 20.9 in October.

While a positive reading still indicates growth, economists had expected the index to show a much more modest decrease to 17.0.

Looking ahead, the Philly Fed said the diffusion index for future general activity crept up to 33.6 in November from 33.0 in October.

At 9:25 am ET, Federal Reserve Vice Chair Philip Jefferson is scheduled to speak on "Economic Shocks" at the International Monetary Fund and Central Bank of Brazil conference

The Conference Board is due to release its report on leading economic indicators in the month of October at 10 am ET. The leading economic index is expected to come in unchanged for the second straight month.

At 11 am ET, the Treasury Department is scheduled to announce the details of this month's auctions of two-year, five-year and seven-year notes.

Chicago Federal Reserve President Austan Goolsbee is due to participate in a moderated Q&A before an Economic Club of Indiana Speaker Series luncheon at 12:30 pm ET.

At 2:15 pm ET, Federal Reserve Governor Michael Barr is scheduled to speak on "Artificial Intelligence" at the FinRegLab 2026 AI Symposium.

Richard Federal Reserve President Thomas Barkin is due to participate in a fireside chat on the economy before the Virginia Senate Finance Appropriations Committee Annual Meeting at 4 pm ET.

At 6:30 pm ET, Philadelphia Federal Reserve President Anna Paulson is scheduled to speak on "Communications and Monetary Policy" before the Money Marketeers of New York University.