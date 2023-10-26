Anthropologie Collaborates with YoungArts Award Winners on 2023 Holiday Campaign

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthropologie, the global lifestyle and fashion retailer, is excited to announce their Making Merry holiday campaign, brought to life in partnership with their YoungArts x Anthropologie "Leading with Creativity" award winners.

Last October the brand announced their yearlong partnership with the prestigious nonprofit, establishing their commitment to investing in and advancing the future of emerging creative talent. Throughout the year, Anthropologie has provided support to YoungArts through financial donations, customer fundraising, mentorship opportunities, and collaborative projects. In addition, they developed their inaugural "Anthropologie Leading with Creativity" awards, where five YoungArts alumni each received a $10,000 grant, career development opportunities, and the chance to work alongside members of the Anthropologie team on the brand's 2023 Holiday campaign.

"The holiday season is when the true magic of our brand comes to life," said Tricia Smith, Global CEO of Anthropologie Group. "We are thrilled to have worked with these young artists to create imaginative, innovative, and one-of-a-kind products and experiences for our community. Artistic expression is the driving force behind everything we do, and it was a joy to see how these brilliant young artists wove their unique talents so seamlessly and inventively into our holiday campaign."

Over the course of the year, the award recipients worked together with their mentors on ideating, creating, and producing projects for the brands seasonal campaign.

Priscilla Aleman : The Miami , and New York based sculptor, took part in bringing to life Anthropologie's one-of-a-kind window displays.

: The , and based sculptor, took part in bringing to life Anthropologie's one-of-a-kind window displays. Coco Allred : The Seattle -based visual artist created a holiday candle capsule collection that will be sold both in-store and online throughout the holiday season

: The -based visual artist created a holiday candle capsule collection that will be sold both in-store and online throughout the holiday season Isabela Dos Santos : The Portland -based artist, collaborated with Anthropologie's Art Department to create hand-made holiday gifts for partners and friends of the brand.

: The -based artist, collaborated with Anthropologie's Art Department to create hand-made holiday gifts for partners and friends of the brand. Oscar Garay : The Los Angeles and New York based visual artist created digital holiday gift cards which will be utilized in their Making Merry campaign.

: The and based visual artist created digital holiday gift cards which will be utilized in their Making Merry campaign. Anton Kot : The New York based musician, composed and produced music for the brands' holiday campaign and will be performing at an in-store event this holiday season.

"From day one, it has been clear that Anthropologie values artists as much as we do, and we are so grateful for and proud of what we were able to accomplish together this year," said Clive Chang, President of YoungArts. "Seeing YoungArts award winners work alongside and learn from Anthropologie's team of creative experts was beyond inspirational, and I am both eager and enthusiastic at what the future holds for our partnership."

Earlier this month, to celebrate the culmination of each winner's project, the five award winners joined the Anthropologie team on campus at the Navy Yard in Philadelphia to get a behind-the-scenes look at how impactful art is to the brand's success. Throughout the holiday season, the brand will highlight the work of the artists and their continued contribution to their holiday campaign across their website and social media channels.

The Anthropologie and YoungArts teams will be partnering on activations at Miami Art Week this December and National YoungArts week in January of next year. Additionally, they will be announcing a larger Giving Tuesday activation with Coco's Candles where 100% of all sales both in-store and online will benefit YoungArts throughout the holiday season.

About Anthropologie

A unique lifestyle brand, Anthropologie is in constant conversation with our thoughtful, creative-minded community, and we take pride in our connection with individuals who prioritize self-expression and are in active pursuit of inspiration. We are committed to exceeding our customer's expectations in unexpected, personalized ways. Over the years, our product offering has expanded to encompass apparel, shoes, accessories, activewear, bridal, beauty, wellness, furniture, home décor, garden (through our sister brand terrain), and so much more, the majority of which is available only at Anthropologie. Founded in 1992, Anthropologie now ships to over 100 countries (through www.anthropologie.com ) and operates more than 200 stores around the world.

About YoungArts

YoungArts was established in 1981 by Lin and Ted Arison to identify exceptional young artists, amplify their potential, and invest in their creative freedom. YoungArts provides space, funding, mentorship, professional development, and community throughout an artist's career. Entrance into this prestigious organization starts with a highly competitive application process for talented artists ages 15–18 (or grades 10–12 in the United States) that is judged by esteemed discipline-specific panels of artists through a rigorous blind adjudication process.

For more information, visit youngarts.org and Instagram.

