Anthropologie Weddings Releases Results of First Comprehensive Bridal Survey, Produced by Vogue with Anthropologie

Leading Bridal Brands Partner to Create Definitive Style Guide Encompassing Entire Bridal Shopping Journey

PHILADELPHIA, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthropologie Weddings, the thoughtfully curated bridal collection from beloved lifestyle retailer Anthropologie, announced today the release of the results from their first-ever comprehensive bridal survey produced by Vogue with Anthropologie. Vogue is the industry-leading platform that showcases the most inspirational weddings from around the world with an intimate look at modern-day celebrations.

Coming together to create a definitive guide to wedding style for the full bridal journey, the two leading bridal brands polled more than 2,000 people from the Vogue insiders, as well as customers of Anthropologie and fellow brands at URBN Inc. By analyzing data collected from currently engaged and recently married brides, Anthropologie Weddings set out to understand how style and fashion fit into the wedding planning process, ultimately dissecting current trends, curating a start-to-finish wedding wardrobe, and outlining the essentials for 2023 celebrations.

"We are thrilled to release the results of our first Anthropologie Weddings bridal survey," said Elizabeth Preis, Chief Marketing Officer of Anthropologie. "As social media continues its primacy in sharing the most important moments of our lives, we have taken note that the curation of the full wedding experience has increased in popularity. To best serve the needs of today's modern bride, we wanted to utilize both Anthropologie's and Vogue's marketplace influence to better understand the desired styles and trends, brides' expectations, and how we can be the best resource as they move through the different stages of their bridal journey."

Top results in the Anthropologie Weddings x Vogue survey include:



Of those surveyed, there is increased interest in multiple events throughout the bridal journey with 2/3 of our respondents noting that they are planning for 4 additional events outside of the wedding day, with the four most popular being engagement photos, the rehearsal dinner, the honeymoon, and a bachelorette party.



The number 1 wedding theme is "romantic" with over 35% of our respondents stating they were planning or recently had a "romantic" themed wedding, yet the "bohemian" theme is on the rise amongst our engaged bride-to-be's.



The trend of multiple wedding dresses is still significant with nearly half of the respondents having 2 or more dresses for their wedding ceremony and reception. Of those dresses, both the mermaid and ballgown style silhouettes are preferred with A-line on the rise and sited as the most popular amongst our engaged bride-to-be survey group.



In an overwhelming response, accessories, shoes, and jewelry, play a major part in the overall bridal look with well over half of our respondents noting that they plan to purchase new accessories to complement their dresses for all events leading up to the wedding.



63% of all those who responded are planning to have a bridal party size of 5 or more, and of that group, 22% stating they will have a bridal party size of more than 10.

Additional findings from the report, which provides comprehensive data and insights on consumer shopping behaviors and trends, will be released in a three-part sponsored series on Vogue.com through May.

About Anthropologie:

Anthropologie is a unique lifestyle brand in constant conversation with its thoughtful, creative-minded community. They take pride in resonating with those who prioritize self-expression and pursue inspiration, knowledge, and experience in the spirit of boundless curiosity. Anthropologie is committed to exceeding their customers' expectations in unexpected, personalized ways. Over the years, their product offering has expanded to express the full lifestyle for multiple generations – including apparel, home décor, beauty, bridal, and garden. They reach customers in over 100 countries and operate more than 200 stores around the world.

Kate Haldy

Public Relations Director

pr@anthropologie.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/anthropologie-weddings-releases-results-of-first-comprehensive-bridal-survey-produced-by-vogue-with-anthropologie-301770564.html

SOURCE Anthropologie