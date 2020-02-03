|
Anti-Acne Serum Market to Reach $1.5 Bn, Globally, by 2026 at 7.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Surge in number of beauty-conscious customers, rise in demand for anti-acne serum among women, and major marketing strategies adopted by manufacturers drive the growth of the global anti-acne serum market
PORTLAND, Oregon, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Anti-Acne Serum Market by Gender (Male and Female) and Distribution Channel (Offline and Online): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026." According to the report, the global anti-acne serum industry garnered $810.2 million in 2018, and is estimated to reach $1.5 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2019 to 2026.
Drivers, restraints, and opportunities
Surge in number of beauty-conscious customers, rise in demand for anti-acne serum among women, and major marketing strategies adopted by manufacturers drive the growth of the global anti-acne serum market. However, availability of advanced beauty treatments hinders the market growth. On the other hand, innovative strategies adopted for social media marketing and inclination of men toward using anti-acne serum create numerous opportunities.
The female segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period
Based on nature, the female segment held the highest market share in the global anti-acne serum market, accounting for more than three-fourths of the total market share in 2018, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.2% from 2019 to 2026. This is due to majority of women population being beauty conscious and their inclination toward fixing skin abnormalities frequently. The research also analyzes the male segment.
The offline segment to maintain its lead position by 2026
Based on distribution channel, the offline segment accounted for more than four-fifths of the total share of the global anti-acne serum market in 2018, and is estimated to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is attributed to the ease in availability of anti-acne products at affordable prices. However, the online segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.0% from 2019 to 2026, owing to surge in Internet penetration across the world and innovative marketing strategies adopted by market players.
North America to grow at the fastest rate
Based on region, North America is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 9.1% from 2019 to 2026. This is attributed to rise in trend of health and wellness in the U.S. and increase in inclination toward healthy and glowing skin over good looks. On the other hand, Europe held the highest market share in 2018, accounting for nearly one-third of the global anti-acne serum market, and will maintain its leadership status in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This is due to high adoption of these products for incurring blemishes or skin breakouts by Europeans.
Leading market players
- Murad Europe Ltd.
- PCA Skin
- GM Collin
- Ulta Beauty, Inc. (Mario Badescu)
- iS Clinical
- Clinique Laboratories LLC
- Dermstore LLC
- Glossier, Inc.
- Sunday Riley
- Estée Lauder
