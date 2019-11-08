OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Murad, a leading retailer of Anti-Aging Creams, receives another 5-star best-in-class rating from TopConsumerReviews.com.

TopConsumerReviews.com once again gave their highest ranking to Murad, a leader among Anti-Aging Creams and other skincare products.

Few people want to "face" the reality that their skin is aging. Whether presenting as crow's feet around the eyes, deep-set smile lines, or furrows in the forehead, the natural aging process can lead to feelings of low self-esteem and embarrassment. Although Botox is still a popular way to attempt to reverse those signs of getting older, many users experience negative side effects ranging from allergic reactions to droopy eyes - and worse. It's no wonder then that more men and women look to anti-aging creams that provide similar benefits without scary complications or appointments at the spa or clinic. These products are readily available online and over-the-counter, making it much more affordable and convenient to tackle those wrinkles and fine lines right at home.

"For the most youthful, healthy-looking skin possible, your first choice for Anti-Aging Creams should come from the Murad product line," affirmed Brian Dolezal of TopConsumerReviews.com, LLC. "With a selection of nearly three dozen creams, serums and more, this reputable manufacturer of skincare products can give you the ideal combination for your skin type and the improvements you hope to see. If you're looking for a complete set of products that can diminish sagging through deep moisturization, improve your skin's elasticity and minimize the appearance of medium-to-deep wrinkles, Murad's popular Resurgence Complete Skincare Regimen is particularly effective. Customers have given the company thousands of perfect 5-star ratings, giving Murad high marks for their rewards program and fantastic 60-day satisfaction guarantee. Murad continues to lead the industry, and it's our pleasure to once again name them as our top choice among retailers of Anti-Aging Creams in 2019."

To find out more about Murad and other online retailers of Anti-Aging Creams, including reviews and comparison rankings, please visit the Anti-Aging Creams category of TopConsumerReviews.com at https://www.topconsumerreviews.com/anti-aging-creams/.

About Murad

Founded in 1989 in Los Angeles, Murad is the first modern doctor brand, with a mission to provide proven, efficacious products. Howard Murad MD, a dermatologist, pharmacist, and UCLA professor, developed a unique recipe of antioxidants, anti-inflammatories, and hydrators to address virtually every skin care concern, from acne to anti-aging. Murad has a significant presence in the US through professional salons and spas such as Massage Envy, and specialist retailers such as Sephora, Ulta and Nordstrom; as well as through direct sales. It also has a regional hub for Europe located in the UK, and the brand can be found in over 42 countries, in department stores, pharmacies, spas and salons.

About TopConsumerReviews.com

TopConsumerReviews.com, LLC is a leading provider of reviews and rankings for thousands of consumer products and services. From Anti Aging Creams to Popular Diets and Colon Cleansers, TopConsumerReviews.com delivers in-depth product evaluations in order to make purchasing decisions easier.

