Anti-Theft Devices Will Help Drivers Get Cheaper Car Insurance

Car theft is still a major problem in the United States. However, the recent technological innovations, especially GPS tracking, has helped recover numerous stolen vehicles, the annual losses caused by car thieves are still several billion dollars. Insurance companies will provide discounts to clients who invest in car's safety and install the following devices:



Steering wheel lock. This device goes over the steering of the vehicle and locks it into one place so that no one that doesn't have the key can drive it. They are physically effective and act as a visual deterrent for most thieves.

Ignition kill switches. Kill switches prevent the car from starting by disabling the ignition switch. These systems are cheap to purchase and can be installed in hidden locations.

Audio alarms. Most alarms are activated by pressure or proximity. They can be really noisy and deter many thieves.

Vehicle identification number (VIN) etching. VIN etching allows the authorities to easily identify stolen cars. Usually, drivers engrave their VIN on their car's windows. In that way, if a car gets stolen, the thief will have to replace all windows. And some car-shops may ask questions and even alert the authorities.

Satellite tracking system. Drivers can hide a small device that is capable of emitting signals in order to track its location. A GPS device will help the police recover the car

Armored collars. These devices are installed around the steering column and prevent the thieves from hot-wiring the vehicle.

