Antibe Academic Collaborator to Present Clinical Data at PAINWeek 2022

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: ATE, OTCQX: ATBPF), a clinical-stage company leveraging its hydrogen sulfide platform to develop next-generation safer therapies that target inflammation, is pleased to announce the selection of a poster presentation of clinical data supporting otenaproxesul’s acute pain efficacy, to be delivered at the PAINWeek National Conference taking place on September 6 - 9 in Las Vegas. The poster will be presented by the lead author of the study and Antibe academic collaborator, James R.W. Glanville, MBChB, MRCP, a UK-based rheumatologist with an academic affiliation to University College London.

Title: "Potent anti-inflammatory effects of an H2S-releasing naproxen (otenaproxesul) in a human model of inflammation”

Date: Thursday, September 8, 2022

Time: 6:30 pm (Pacific Time)

Location: The Cosmopolitan Hotel, Las Vegas, Nevada

"I’m delighted to have the opportunity to share our clinical data at PAINWeek,” commented Dr. Glanville. "As our poster details, the study showed otenaproxesul’s remarkable potency in reducing pain and inflammation. Of particular interest was otenaproxesul’s ability to reduce white blood cell infiltration. Given the ongoing opioid crisis, it is imperative that we find novel, efficacious therapeutics that limit adverse effects and risk. As a physician focused on treating inflammatory conditions, I appreciate the potential of otenaproxesul as a GI-sparing alternative to traditional NSAIDs.”

The poster reflects results originally published in a peer-reviewed research paper in The FASEB Journal (Federation of American Societies for Experimental Biology) available at faseb.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1096/fj.201902918RR. Utilizing a novel experimental model of human inflammation, the 2019 study involved 21 healthy male volunteers randomly assigned into one of three treatment arms, including a no-treatment control group. The poster will be available in the Scientific Publications section of the Company’s website following the presentation.

Dr. Joseph Stauffer, Antibe’s Chief Medical Officer, remarked, "We appreciate the pioneering work that Dr. Glanville and his colleagues have done to elucidate otenaproxesul’s acute pain efficacy in humans. With its Phase II acute pain program initiating this month, we are excited to have the drug’s first acute pain results presented to practitioners at a major conference.”

Held annually, the PAINWeek National Conference is the largest U.S. conference for frontline healthcare professionals with an interest in pain management.

About Antibe Therapeutics Inc.

Antibe is a clinical stage biotechnology company leveraging its proprietary hydrogen sulfide platform to develop next-generation safer therapies to target inflammation arising from a wide range of medical conditions. The Company’s current pipeline includes assets that seek to overcome the gastrointestinal ("GI”) ulcers and bleeding associated with nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs ("NSAIDs”). Antibe’s lead drug, otenaproxesul, is in clinical development as a safer alternative to opioids and today’s NSAIDs for acute pain. Antibe’s second pipeline drug, ATB-352, is being developed for a specialized pain indication. The Company’s anticipated next target is inflammatory bowel disease ("IBD”), a condition long in need of safer, more effective therapies. Learn more at antibethera.com.

Forward Looking Information

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws, which may include, but are not limited to, the anticipated scope, timing, duration and completion of certain of the Company’s clinical trial programs and studies and the anticipated timing for seeking market approval for certain of the Company’s drugs and therapies for certain additional indications. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking, including those identified by the expressions "will”, "anticipate”, "believe”, "plan”, "estimate”, "expect”, "intend”, "propose” and similar wording. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in this news release. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in this news release include, but are not limited to, the Company’s inability to timely execute on its business strategy and timely and successfully compete its clinical trials and studies, the Company’s inability to obtain the necessary regulatory approvals related to its activities, risks associated with drug and medical device development generally and those risk factors set forth in the Company’s public filings made in Canada and available on www.sedar.com. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

