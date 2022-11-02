Antibe Closes Previously Announced Strategic Sale of Citagenix Subsidiary

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: ATE, OTCQX: ATBPF), a clinical-stage company leveraging its hydrogen sulfide platform to develop next-generation safer therapies to target inflammation, is pleased to announce the closing of the sale of its Citagenix Inc. subsidiary to HANSAmed Limited ("HANSAmed”), a leading Canadian distributor of pharmaceuticals and medical devices to dental professionals.

"With the closing of this deal, we’ve evolved into a pure-play drug developer advancing a non-opioid acute pain therapy with best-in-class potential,” commented Scott Curtis, Antibe’s Chief Operating Officer. "Importantly, it provides non-dilutive funding for our pipeline and fortifies our already strong balance sheet. And of course, we wish the Citagenix and HANSAmed team the very best.”

First announced on May 2, 2022, the $6.5 million transaction involves a guaranteed $3.5 million, divided into four equal payments over three years, with the remaining $3 million subject to Citagenix achieving sales milestones in that period. In accordance with the agreement, the Company has received proceeds totaling approximately $2.5 million, comprising the first of the four guaranteed payments of $875,000, an adjustment of approximately $520,000 in estimated excess working capital and $1.14 million from the repurchase by Citagenix of preferred shares previously issued to the Company.

Antibe Therapeutics Inc.

Antibe is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging its proprietary hydrogen sulfide platform to develop next-generation safer therapies to target inflammation arising from a wide range of medical conditions. The Company’s current pipeline includes assets that seek to overcome the gastrointestinal ("GI”) ulcers and bleeding associated with nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs ("NSAIDs”). Antibe’s lead drug, otenaproxesul, is in clinical development as a safer alternative to opioids and today’s NSAIDs for acute pain. Antibe’s second pipeline drug, ATB-352, is being developed for a specialized pain indication. The Company’s anticipated next target is inflammatory bowel disease ("IBD”), a condition long in need of safer, more effective therapies. Learn more at antibethera.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221102005398/en/