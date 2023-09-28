Antibe Receives Approval to Initiate PK/PD Study of Otenaproxesul

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: ATE, OTCQX: ATBPF), a clinical-stage company leveraging its hydrogen sulfide platform to develop next-generation therapies targeting pain and inflammation, is pleased to announce Health Canada’s approval to initiate the pharmacokinetic/pharmacodynamic ("PK/PD”) study of otenaproxesul’s faster-absorbing formulation for acute pain. Set to commence in October, the purpose of the study is to inform the doses for the Phase II trial.

"With this approval, we’re excited to start the first-in-human study of otenaproxesul’s new formulation -- and to be on track to launch the Phase II trial in calendar Q1 2024,” commented Dan Legault, Antibe’s CEO. "We look forward to updating our shareholders with the PK/PD results later in the upcoming quarter.”

About Antibe Therapeutics Inc.

Antibe is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging its proprietary hydrogen sulfide platform to develop next-generation therapies to target inflammation arising from a wide range of medical conditions. The Company’s current pipeline includes assets that seek to overcome the gastrointestinal ulcers and bleeding associated with nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs ("NSAIDs”). Antibe’s lead drug, otenaproxesul, is in clinical development as a safer alternative to opioids and today’s NSAIDs for acute pain. Antibe’s second pipeline drug, ATB-352, is being developed for a specialized pain indication. The Company’s next target is inflammatory bowel disease ("IBD”), a condition long in need of safer, more effective therapies. Learn more at antibethera.com.

