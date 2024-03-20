Antibe to Present Otenaproxesul PK/PD Results at the ASRA Pain Medicine Meeting

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: ATE, OTCQX: ATBPF), a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging its hydrogen sulfide platform to target pain and inflammation, is pleased to announce a moderated poster presentation of data from otenaproxesul’s recent pharmacokinetic/pharmacodynamic ("PK/PD”) study. The poster will be presented at the 49th Annual Regional Anesthesiology and Acute Pain Medicine Meeting by Dr. Joseph Stauffer, Antibe’s Chief Medical Officer, formerly a practicing anesthesiologist:

Title: "Assessment of the Pharmacokinetics and Safety of Otenaproxesul, a Non-Abusable, Novel Anti-Inflammatory /Analgesic Compound”

Date: Thursday, March 21st, 2024

Time: 8:15 am (Pacific Time)

Location: The Hilton San Diego Bayfront, San Diego, California

"I am honored by ASRA’s invitation to deliver a moderated poster presentation to my anesthesiologist colleagues,” commented Dr. Stauffer. "While surgeons have the primary responsibility for prescribing post-operative analgesics, they often rely on the expertise of anesthesiologists in selecting optimal therapies. As we head into otenaproxesul’s Phase II trial, this session is an opportunity to present our novel non-opioid’s strong safety and PK data to physicians seeking safer solutions for pain.”

The poster will be available in the Scientific Publications section of the Company’s website following the presentation.

About Antibe Therapeutics Inc.

Antibe is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging its proprietary hydrogen sulfide platform to develop next-generation therapies to target pain and inflammation arising from a wide range of medical conditions. The Company’s current pipeline includes assets that seek to overcome the gastrointestinal ulcers and bleeding associated with nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs ("NSAIDs”). Antibe’s lead drug, otenaproxesul, is in clinical development as a safer alternative to opioids and today’s NSAIDs for acute pain. Antibe’s second pipeline drug, ATB-352, is being developed for a specialized pain indication. The Company’s next target is inflammatory bowel disease ("IBD”), a condition long in need of safer, more effective therapies. Learn more at antibethera.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws, which may include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the anticipated scope, timing, duration and completion of certain of the Company’s pre-clinical and clinical trial programs and studies including the Phase II trial and the anticipated timing for seeking market approval for certain of the Company’s drugs and therapies for certain additional indications. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking, including those identified by the expressions "will”, "anticipate”, "believe”, "plan”, "estimate”, "expect”, "intend”, "propose” and similar wording. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in this news release. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in this news release include, but are not limited to, the Company’s inability to timely execute on its business strategy and timely and successfully complete its clinical trials and studies, the Company’s inability to obtain the necessary regulatory approvals related to its activities, risks associated with drug development generally and those risk factors set forth in the Company’s public filings made in Canada and available on sedarplus.com. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240320913781/en/