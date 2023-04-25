|
25.04.2023 13:00:00
Antibe’s Chief Medical Officer to Present at the 2023 Precision in Clinical Trials Summit
Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: ATE, OTCQX: ATBPF), a clinical-stage company leveraging its hydrogen sulfide platform to develop next-generation safer therapies to target inflammation, today announced its participation in the Precision in Clinical Trials Summit being held in Boston on May 1 – 2, 2023. Dr. Joseph Stauffer, Antibe’s Chief Medical Officer, will deliver a live presentation discussing Antibe’s clinical program for otenaproxesul:
Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
Time: 12:00 noon (Eastern Time)
Location: Revere Hotel Boston Common
An invitation-only event that addresses the needs of organizations conducting clinical trials at a local and global level, the 20th PCT Boston Clinical Trials Summit is a unique platform for clinical trial experts to share information and discuss the latest innovations.
About Antibe Therapeutics Inc.
Antibe is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging its proprietary hydrogen sulfide platform to develop next-generation safer therapies to target inflammation arising from a wide range of medical conditions. The Company’s current pipeline includes assets that seek to overcome the gastrointestinal ("GI”) ulcers and bleeding associated with nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs ("NSAIDs”). Antibe’s lead drug, otenaproxesul, is in clinical development as a safer alternative to opioids and today’s NSAIDs for acute pain. Antibe’s second pipeline drug, ATB-352, is being developed for a specialized pain indication. The Company’s next target is inflammatory bowel disease ("IBD”), a condition long in need of safer, more effective therapies. Learn more at antibethera.com.
