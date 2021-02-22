Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs Market Size Worth $1.81 Billion By 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global anticoagulant reversal drugs market size is expected to reach USD 1.81 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 14.3% from 2020 to 2027. The rising number of bleeding disorders, the introduction of new drugs, and the growing number of cases requiring anticoagulant therapies are some of the factors anticipated to foster market growth during the forecast period.

Key suggestions from the report:

By product type, idarucizumab held the largest share in 2019 as it is currently approved in many countries, including the U.S., Europe , Canada , and Australia . Andexanet alfa is expected to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period owing to its approval and launch in key markets

Based on distribution channel, in 2019, the hospital pharmacy segment accounted for the largest share due to increased preference for hospital settings to treat the emergency cases during uncontrolled bleeding

North America dominated the market in 2019 due to the high affordability and easy availability of such costly drugs in the U.S.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to the increasing awareness about bleeding disorders in emerging economies, such as India and China

The annual cost of treating 10 to 20 patients with idarucizumab ranges from USD 34,825 to USD 69,650 , respectively with a single 5 g dose, thus hindering its demand in under-developed countries

Read 110 page research report with ToC on "Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product Type (Prothrombin Complex Concentrates, Phytonadione, Andexanet Alfa, Idarucizumab, Protamine), By Distribution Channel, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at:https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/anticoagulant-reversal-drugs-market

In October 2015, Praxbind (idarucizumab) by Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals was approved as an anticoagulant reversal drug indicated for patients treated with Pradaxa (dabigatran) during emergency surgery or uncontrolled or life-threatening bleeding. Hence, the availability of these anticoagulation reversal drugs allows doctors and patients to consider such treatment options with greater confidence, therefore boosting the demand for anticoagulant reversal drugs.

Bleeding disorders like hemophilia can be acquired or inherited. However, other bleeding disorders can occur from conditions, such as HIV, anemia, leukemia, cirrhosis of the liver, and vitamin K deficiency. According to the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, more than 3 million people in the U.S. are affected with anemia, which is the most common blood disorder. The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) stated that in the year 2020, the number of people expected to be diagnosed with leukemia is around 60,530. A rise in bleeding disorders is increasing the demand for anticoagulants, thus fueling the market growth.

However, the high cost of these reversal therapies is anticipated to restrain the market growth. As per the American College of Cardiology, 4-F PCC (Kcentra) helps in treating bleeding cases caused by rivaroxaban and apixaban and it is dosed at 50 units/kg. Its average wholesale price is USD 2.90 per unit, therefore treating a patient whose weight is 100 kg would cost around USD 14,500.

Grand View Research has segmented the global anticoagulant reversal drugs market on the basis of product type, distribution channel, and region:

Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Prothrombin Complex Concentrates



Phytonadione



Andexanet Alfa



Idarucizumab



Protamine



Others

Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Hospital Pharmacy



Retail Pharmacy



Online Pharmacy

Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





Spain





France





Italy





Russia



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India





South Korea





Singapore





Australia



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE

List of Key Players of Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs Market

Portola Pharmaceuticals

Boehringer Ingelheim

CSL Behring

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Octapharma AG

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Pfizer, Inc.

SGPharma Pvt. Ltd.

Alps Pharmaceutical Ind. Co., Ltd.

Fresenius Kabi AG

Mundipharma International Limited

Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc.

