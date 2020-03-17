Anticoagulants Market to Reach $43.42 Billion by 2025 at 7.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Oregon, March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Anticoagulants Market by Drug Class (NOACs, Heparin & LMWH, Vitamin K Antagonist, and Others), Route of Administration (Oral Anticoagulant and Injectable Anticoagulant), and Application (Atrial Fibrillation & Heart Attack, Stroke, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Pulmonary Embolism (PE), and Others) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025." According to the report, the global anticoagulants market generated $26.11 billion in 2018, and is projected to generate $43.42 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 7.5% from 2018 to 2025.

Rise in prevalence of atrial fibrillation, stroke, and venous thromboembolism along with increase in obese population drive the global anticoagulants market. However, less demand from underdeveloped countries and expensive cost of NOACs restrain the market growth. On the other hand, untapped potential in emerging economies and rise in healthcare expenditure across the globe present new opportunities in coming years.

Based on the drug class, the NOACs segment held more than half of the total share of the global anticoagulants market in 2018, and is estimated to maintain its leadership position in terms of revenue during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 8.0% from 2018 to 2025. The report also analyzes segments including heparins & LMWH, vitamin K antagonists, and others.

Based on route of administration, the oral anticoagulants segment accounted for the highest share in 2018, holding nearly two-thirds of the total share of the global anticoagulants market. Moreover, this segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 7.7% from 2018 to 2025. The report also discusses the injectable anticoagulants segment.

Based on application, the atrial fibrillation & heart attack segment held the largest share in 2018, accounting for more than two-fifths of the total share of the global market, and will maintain its dominant position by 2025. However, the deep vein thrombosis (DVT) segment is expected to maintain the largest growth rate with a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.

Geographically, North America contributed to nearly half of the total share of the global anticoagulants market in 2018, and is expected to maintain its lead position on the basis of revenue during the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to witness the highest CAGR of 9.2% from 2019 to 2026.

Leading market players analyzed in the research include Aspen Holdings, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Bayer AG, Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Johnson & Johnson (Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.), GlaxoSmithKline plc., Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., and Sanofi S.A.

