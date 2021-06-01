Antimicrobial Coatings Market: COVID-19 Focused Report|Featuring Akzo Nobel NV and BASF SE among others|Technavio

NEW YORK, May 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The antimicrobial coatings market is expected to grow by USD 2.46 billion during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the antimicrobial coatings market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Technavio's in-depth market research reports include value chain analysis and validation techniques to help industry leaders improve their business.

The antimicrobial coatings market will witness a neutral impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Antimicrobial Coatings Market Participants:

Akzo Nobel NV

Akzo Nobel NV offers high-quality powder with BioCote antimicrobial silver ion technology under the brands Interpon AM and Interpon D AM.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. offers antimicrobial powder coating and additive offerings under the brand Alesta AM and Alesta RALGuard.

BASF SE

BASF SE offers antimicrobial coatings under the product name Suvinil Acrylic Antibacterial.

If you purchase a report that is updated in the next 60 days, we will send you the new edition and data extract FREE! Get report snapshot here to get a detailed market share analysis of market participants during COVID-19 lockdown: https://www.technavio.com/report/antimicrobial-coatings-market-industry-analysis

Antimicrobial Coatings Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The antimicrobial coatings market is segmented as below:

Product

o Powder Coatings

o Surface Modification Coatings

o Indoor Air Quality System

o Mold Remediation

o Medical

o Food And Beverage

o Textiles And Others

o APAC

o Europe

o North America

o The Middle East and Africa

o South America

The antimicrobial coatings market is driven by concerns regarding nosocomial infections. In addition, the increased adoption of green buildings is expected to trigger the antimicrobial coatings market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 12% during the forecast period.

Related Report on Materials Include:

Global Nanocoatings Market- The nanocoatings market is segmented by type (antimicrobial, anti-fingerprint, anti-fouling, self-cleaning, and easy-to-clean) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America).

Global Specialty Biocides Market- The specialty biocides market is segmented by product (halogen compounds, nitrogen-based, inorganics, organosulfur, and others), application (water treatment, wood preservation, hygiene and disinfectants, paints and coatings, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

