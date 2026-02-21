Antimony Resources Aktie
WKN DE: A414DM / ISIN: CA0369271014
|
21.02.2026 01:08:50
Antimony Resources boosts Bald Hill potential with expanded stibnite mineralization
Mineralization at Bald Hill project in New Brunswick, Canada. Image: Antimony Resources. Antimony Resources Corp. (CSE: ATMY) (OTCQB: ATMYF) announced this week that it has expanded and outlined further “massive” antimony stibnite mineralization at the Marcus West Zone at its Bald Hill project in Canada’s New Brunswick province. The field crew has exposed further mineralization in bedrock through continued trenching, and sampling is ongoing to further trace it along strike, the company said. Stibnite is commonly mined for its antimony content. China implemented strict export controls on antimony in September 2024, significantly affecting global supply chains. Efforts to locate and extract the crucial material for defense and high-tech industries are ramping up in Canada and the US. The new discoveries made on the Bald Hill property are part of the 2026 exploration program which will be carried out in conjunction with the 10,000-meter definition drilling on the Main Zone. The exploration program will include soil sampling as well as prospecting and sampling. An airborne survey is being investigated, ATMY said. Drilling is scheduled to begin immediately on the Marcus West zone to complete up to six shallow drill holes to test the Zone at a depth of between 30 and 50 meters. Unexplored areas to be further evaluated also include the Central Zone where 2010 trenching returned 2.90% Sb over 8.18m, which included 5.79% Sb over 1.75m and 8.47% over 1.53m and the South Zone where trenching by ATMY has exposed stibnite mineralization over approximately 150 meters, the company said. “It is very exciting to see the mineralized samples being brought to surface by the excavator for examination by the geologists,” Antimony Resources CEO Jim Atkinson said in a news release. ”It is obvious that this is a highly mineralized area and the “bladed” stibnite is very attractive,” Atkinson said, adding that work is also progressing well on definition drilling at the Main Zone. A second drill was added to this program this week, the company said. Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Antimony Resources Corp Registered Shs
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Antimony Resources Corp Registered Shs
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Antimony Resources Corp Registered Shs
|0,45
|-4,88%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX beendet die Woche in Grün -- DAX schlussendlich im Plus --Wall Street schließt fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefrot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte am Freitag leicht aufwärts. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegte sich unterdessen etwas höher. Die Wall Street zeigte sich zum Wochenende in Grün. Die Börsen in Asien präsentierten sich zum Wochenschluss mit schwacher Tendenz.