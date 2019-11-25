Antlers at Vail Hotel Announces New Ski Valet Partnership, New Saturday Chef's Breakfast and New Lobby for 2019-2020 Colorado Ski Season

VAIL, Colo., Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Antlers at Vail hotel, located at the base of Vail Mountain Resort, is making it easier than ever to have a spectacular ski vacation in Vail for the 2019-2020 winter season with some fresh perks for guests to enjoy. A new partnership with Vail Sports, a new deliciously filling Saturday breakfast menu from Chef Barry Robinson and a new and improved lobby and elevator are all in the forecast this winter for the popular and family-friendly Vail, Colorado, condominium hotel. And Vail's huge snowmaking enhancement project ensures that the season – just opened November 15, 2019 – gets off to a snowy start.

New this ski season at Antlers at Vail, guests can start Saturday ski days off on the right ski boot with a homemade hearty breakfast from Vail's Chef Barry. The on-site breakfast option will offer such chef-prepared hot breakfast dishes as banana-bread French toast, omelets, quiche, bacon and sausage, and chicken hash, as well as fresh-baked muffins, bagels, pastries, cereal, fruit and yogurt. A juice bar and a hot drinks station serving up coffee, tea and hot chocolate will also help to kickstart an energetic day in the snow.

A new partnership with Vail Sports this season provides guests with the ease of on-site ski valet and ski rental services. Vail Sports offers the latest from top brands in snow gear, plus the professional expertise and guidance to ensure the right fit. Forget schlepping around equipment and standing in lines to get advice on gear – at Antlers at Vail, guests enjoy hassle-free ski prep before a day on the slopes.

Meanwhile the new and improved Antlers lobby will be completed in December 2019, creating an incredible greeting and meeting space worthy of the hotel's Vail Valley Platinum status. Part of a $5 million-dollar renovation project begun in April, the new lobby will feature vaulted ceilings, a new front desk check-in area and a gathering and hang-out space perfect for lounging and special functions. With sophisticated lodge styling from Vail's Casey St. John Interiors, the new lobby will help to introduce the luxury, comfort and flexibility that guests expect at Antlers from the moment of arrival. The renovation also includes a new high-speed replacement for the property's south elevator.

New and returning Antlers guests can count on a warm and cozy night's stay, enjoying such home-away-from-home comforts in each guest suite as a full-service kitchen, comfortable living and dining space, and a fireplace and private balcony. The hotel's famously long list of complimentary amenities for guests includes a heated mountainside pool and hot tubs open year-round, Vail Athletic Club membership, daily housekeeping, electric car charging, loaner GoPro cameras, snowshoes and sleds, and more.

About Antlers at Vail

The Antlers at Vail offers a relaxed Vail lodging experience in a fabulous mountain setting. In addition to being awarded Vail's highest-level Platinum lodging rating, the TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence and GreenLeader status, Antlers has received a wide range of media coverage, including being named a Sunset "Stellar Pet-Friendly Hotel," a best place on the planet to "Live (for a While) as a Digital Nomad" by Outside magazine, and family travel blogger kudos as both a "Best Ski Hotel for Families" and a best "Summer Camp for Families." With condominiums ranging from studio suites to four-bedroom penthouses, every Antlers unit enjoys a fully equipped kitchen, fireplace, balcony, daily housekeeping service and complimentary Wi-Fi and covered parking. For more information visit http://www.antlersvail.com.

SOURCE Antlers at Vail