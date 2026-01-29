|
29.01.2026 08:56:15
Antofagasta 2025 Copper Production Down 2%
(RTTNews) - Antofagasta (ANTO.L) reported that its copper production in full year 2025 was 653,700 tonnes, 2% lower year-on-year. Full year gold production was 13% higher year-on-year at 211,300 ounces. Molybdenum production was 48% higher year-on-year.
The Group said, as previously announced, total full year copper production in 2026 is expected to be between 650,000 and 700,000 tonnes, with an incremental gain in production at Los Pelambres. Output of by-products is expected to be 215,000-235,000 ounces of gold and 12.5-14.0 tonnes of molybdenum.
At previous close, Antofagasta shares were trading at 3,708 pence, down 1.28%.
