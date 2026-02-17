Antofagasta 2025 Pretax Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Antofagasta (ANTO.L) reported that its full year 2025 profit before tax including exceptional items was $3.16 billion, an increase of 53% from last year. Earnings per share including exceptional items, in cents, was 134.8 compared to 84.1. EBITDA was $5.2 billion, 52% higher. Profit before tax excluding exceptional items was $3.16 billion, 92% higher than 2024. Underlying earnings per share excluding exceptional items, in cents, was 129.3 compared to 62.8.

Full year revenue was $8.62 billion, an increase of 30% from last year, reflecting the higher copper price and an increase in sales volumes for both copper and by-products.

The Group said its 2026 copper production guidance remains unchanged at 650,000-700,000 tonnes.

At last close, shares of Antofagasta were trading at 3,746.00 pence.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.