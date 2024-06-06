06.06.2024 10:28:07

Antofagasta: Centinela Completes Transfer Of Existing Water Transportation Assets

(RTTNews) - Antofagasta plc (ANFGY.PK, ANTO.L) said the process to enter into a water transportation agreement by Minera Centinela, involving its existing water supply and future water supply to the Centinela Second Concentrator Project, has now been completed. Centinela's existing water transportation assets and rights have been transferred to an international consortium formed of experienced partners, Transelec and Almar Water Solutions, with Centinela set to receive cash proceeds of $600 million during 2024.

The planned expansion of the water transportation system will now be undertaken by the acquiring consortium, resulting in a reduction in the overall capital cost of the Centinela Second Concentrator Project by approximately $380 million.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Warten auf US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: ATX & DAX in Rot -- Asiens Börsen schließlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Freitag minimal schwächer. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegt sich in der Verlustzone. An den Börsen in Asien waren zum Wochenende unterschiedliche Vorzeichen zu beobachten.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen