Antofagasta: Centinela Completes Transfer Of Existing Water Transportation Assets

(RTTNews) - Antofagasta plc (ANFGY.PK, ANTO.L) said the process to enter into a water transportation agreement by Minera Centinela, involving its existing water supply and future water supply to the Centinela Second Concentrator Project, has now been completed. Centinela's existing water transportation assets and rights have been transferred to an international consortium formed of experienced partners, Transelec and Almar Water Solutions, with Centinela set to receive cash proceeds of $600 million during 2024.

The planned expansion of the water transportation system will now be undertaken by the acquiring consortium, resulting in a reduction in the overall capital cost of the Centinela Second Concentrator Project by approximately $380 million.