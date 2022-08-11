|
11.08.2022 08:38:05
Antofagasta H1 Profit Declines On Weak Production, Prices; Backs FY22 Production View
(RTTNews) - Antofagasta Plc (ANFGY.PK, ANTO.L) reported Thursday that its first-half profit before tax fell 62 percent to $679.6 million from last year's $1.78 billion.
Earnings per share of 26.4 cents declined 61 percent from 67.5 pence a year ago.
EBITDA was $1.24 billion, down 47.5 percent from last year on lower revenue and operating costs that increased by 6.9 percent mainly due to higher input prices. EBITDA margin was 49 percent, compared with 65.6 percent in the prior year.
Revenue for the first half was $2.53 billion, 29.6 percent lower than last year's $3.59 billion, mainly because of lower copper and by-product sales volumes and lower realised copper prices.
Group copper production fell 25.7 percent to 268,600 tonnes mainly due to the expected temporary reduction in throughput at Los Pelambres.
Further, the Board has declared an interim dividend of 9.2 cents per share.
Looking ahead for fiscal 2022, the company said it remains on track to produce its revised guidance of 640-660,000 tonnes of copper for the full year.
