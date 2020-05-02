Antonio Peña Appointed Chair of International Bar Association Subcommittee

MIAMI, May 2, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Antonio Peña, a shareholder in the Miami office of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, P.A., has been appointed chair of the International Bar Association's (IBA) Complex Acquisitions Subcommittee. The subcommittee operates under the IBA's International Commerce and Distribution Committee.

The Complex Acquisitions Subcommittee is engaged in programs involving cross-border stock or asset acquisitions and the sales of business entities, according to the IBA website. The umbrella International Commerce and Distribution Committee examines legal issues related to the growth and development of international commerce.

"It is an honor to be appointed to lead the IBA's Complex Acquisitions Subcommittee," said Peña, who is a member of the firm's Mergers & Acquisitions Practice and Latin America Practice. "I look forward to working with my fellow committee members to help enhance or create programs that streamline and facilitate cross border activity and transactions, even in the most complex of circumstances and jurisdictions."

Peña has broad experience in the U.S., Spain, and Latin America, representing strategic investors and private equity funds in cross-border mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, financings, restructurings, and other corporate matters. He also leads the firm's foreign law clerk program. Peña has served as in-house counsel at one of the largest Mexican financial institutions, Banamex, and later served as acting General Counsel for a joint venture between two Fortune 500 companies operating in 13 jurisdictions in Latin America. He is currently the president of the Interamerican Chapter of the United States-Mexico Chamber of Commerce and has four law degrees from the United States, Mexico, and Spain.

About Greenberg Traurig's Latin America Practice: Greenberg Traurig's award-winning Latin America Practice draws on resources from our offices around the world, bringing together a multidisciplinary team of lawyers to help clients identify business opportunities in Latin America. The team, which includes lawyers who have been chief legal officers at major multinational companies, has wide-ranging experience representing U.S. and international clients who do business in Latin America, as well as advising Latin American clients on their business ventures in the United States. The firm's experience throughout the region enables the team to offer clients local knowledge and resources in the legal aspects of market opportunities, investments, financing, access to capital markets, governmental strategies, or international dispute resolution.

About Greenberg Traurig, LLP: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT) has approximately 2200 attorneys in 41 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 20 on the Am Law Global 100. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com Twitter: @GT_Law.

