Anxious and at risk? Britons fall into six cost of living groups, report finds

Which? magazine survey divides UK population up into categories based upon how people are copingAre you "drained and desperate" or "affluent and apathetic"? The UK population is now deeply divided into six new distinct groups based on how people are coping with the cost of living crisis, according to researchers.The groupings have been assembled based on a survey of 4,000 adults by Which? magazine. It found that one cohort of "almost 8 million people have been left balancing on a financial knife-edge" having been protected so far from the worst of the squeeze on household finances but are now on the brink of serious hardship.