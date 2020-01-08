AnyConnect and ASUS Bring Smarter Camera AI to the Edge

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AnyConnect and ASUS today announced the availability of a smart camera platform, powered by AI at the edge, for Wi-Fi, 4G, and 5G networks. Together, AnyConnect Smarter Camera Platform and ASUS Tinker Edge T enable the development of AI cameras for markets including security, transportation, and retail.

"Smart cameras will be the largest market for 5G IoT solutions over the next 3 years, representing 70% of all 5G IoT endpoints," according to Stephanie Baghdassarian, senior research director at Gartner Research.

The AnyConnect Smarter Camera Platform is an Application Enablement Platform (AEP) for AI cameras. It combines AI with secured connectivity over Wi-Fi, 4G, and 5G networks to enable camera networks with instant decisions, notifications, and actions. AnyConnect features AI Containers for Over-the-Air (OTA) programming of AI models to support flexible camera use cases, including security, transportation, and retail. AnyConnect supports standard AI accelerators and frameworks including Google Edge TPU and TensorFlow Lite.

ASUS Tinker Edge T is a single-board computer (SBC) designed for AI applications and featuring the Google Edge TPU. Together, AnyConnect and ASUS provide a reference design for AI camera form factors including security cameras, dashcams, and bodycams.

"AnyConnect combines AI with secured connectivity over Wi-Fi, 4G, and 5G networks to enable smart camera networks. Our AI Containers and Over-the-Air (OTA) programming deploy AI models to the edge for flexible camera use cases including security, transportation, and retail," said Claude Hochreutiner, AnyConnect Director of Platform and Data. "And now with Tinker Edge T, AnyConnect and ASUS enable AI camera form factors including security cameras, dashcams, and bodycams."

AnyConnect and ASUS will display the Smarter Camera Platform and Tinker Edge T to CES 2020 visitors from January 7 to 9 at the ASUS Media Showroom at the Planet Hollywood Las Vegas Resort & Casino. AnyConnect will also be independently present at CES booth 52657.

About AnyConnect

AnyConnect enables smart camera networks powered by AI. The AnyConnect Smarter Camera Platform enables the deployment of cloud and edge inference models at scale in smart camera networks. AnyConnect combines AI with secured connectivity over Wi-Fi, 4G, and 5G networks to enable smart camera networks with instant decisions, notifications, and actions.

More information at anyconnect.com.

About ASUS

AsusTek Computer Inc. (stylized as ASUSTeK or ASUS) is a Taiwan-based multinational computer and phone hardware and electronics company headquartered in Beitou District, Taipei, Taiwan. Asus has a primary listing on the Taiwan Stock Exchange under the ticker code 2357 and a secondary listing on the London Stock Exchange under a ticker code ASKD.

More information at iot.asus.com

