AnyLogic Collaboration with H2O.ai

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill., Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AnyLogic North America announced a new partnership with H2O.ai. This relationship continues to help bridge the gap between simulation modeling and machine learning to make better, more informed business decisions.

"The partnership with H2O.ai enables AnyLogic to bring advanced machine learning and deep learning predictive models to our world class business simulation platform," says John Yedinak, Managing Director at AnyLogic North America. "Through this relationship, simulation modelers and data scientists alike are now able to easily combine the technologies into a single model to gain true insights from their data analysis."

"H2O.ai and AnyLogic are in a unique position to offer customers the benefits of an AI enabled simulation platform," said Yves Laurent, Director Partnerships at H2O.ai. "The combination of H2O.ai's industry leading automatic machine learning platform, Driverless AI and the AnyLogic™ Simulation Software helps customers to realize even more value from their data using any cloud or on-prem deployments."

The benefits of this collaboration include:

Incorporating all types of state-of-the-art machine learning models into simulations for a more holistic systems analysis.

Testing the effectiveness and overall impact of AI solutions in risk-free simulations, prior to their deployment in real world.

Enhancing the predictive powers of simulation models in novel future scenarios by incorporating ML models that can accurately predict certain system outcomes consistent with historical data.

A seamless procedure for embedding the H2O.ai Driverless AI MOJO pipeline into AnyLogic™ models.

Learn about this partnership, simulation modeling plus machine learning, and the process of incorporating a trained machine learning model into an AnyLogic™ model by attending the upcoming webinar on August 25: Combining simulation and machine learning utilizing AnyLogic and H2O.ai

About AnyLogic: AnyLogic™ Software is the standard in multimethod dynamic simulation modeling technology, delivering increased efficiency and less risk when tackling complex business challenges from a single platform. No matter how complex your system is, you will always find the right tools in AnyLogic™ to make your model elegant, natural, and manageable. Simulate any system or process related to business or research, from manufacturing and logistics, to marketing campaigns or social changes in a visual drag-and-drop environment.

