AnyMind Group becomes a Google Certified Publishing Partner

SINGAPORE, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AnyMind Group, a company in the marketing tech, entertainment tech and HR tech spaces, has become a Google Certified Publishing Partner. This enables AnyMind Group to add on to existing offerings by tapping onto Google's range of services and products to help publishers across Asia, and certifies the expertise held by AnyMind Group's local Publisher Engagement teams across 11 markets in Asia.

Kosuke Sogo, CEO and co-founder of AnyMind Group, said: "Over the years, we've steadily grown the number of publishers we work with across Asia, providing various solutions including the AdAsia360 and other extended offerings. We're honoured to receive this accreditation, which justifies something our customers have already known - our expertise in helping them grow incrementally."

Through the AdAsia360 platform, AnyMind Group is currently powering over 118 billion monthly impressions from 450 online publishers in Southeast Asia, 250 online publishers in Greater China, and 420 online publishers in Japan.

The AdAsia360 platform enables browser-based publishers to consolidate, manage and track their revenue streams across multiple supply-side platforms and ad networks, including Google's demand sources, and provides publishers with features including header bidding, integration with Google Analytics, automated pricing optimization and 3rd-party ad verification, viewability and brand safety tools: Adloox and Integral Ad Science , to measure invalid traffic. In the past year, similar features have also been built for app environments, and Publisher Engagement teams have also deployed app monetization, app store optimization and user acquisition solutions for app developers.

Advertisers and media buyers can also use the AdAsia Digital Platform, AnyMind Group's flagship advertiser-facing tool, to discover and buy AdAsia's PMP-ready, high-quality publisher inventory.

Following the acquisition of POKKT Mobile Ads in March 2020, AnyMind Group now powers over 1,200 web publishers across Asia, 1,000 app publishers globally, and over 1,800 outdoor digital signage units in Thailand and Japan, providing marketers with direct access to high-quality advertising inventory through AdAsia , and influencer marketing tools through CastingAsia .

About AnyMind Group

Founded as AdAsia Holdings in April 2016, Singapore-headquartered AnyMind Group was formed in January 2018 and operates three business lines: marketing technology, entertainment technology and HR technology. AnyMind Group aims to provide industries, businesses and professionals with a suite of solutions to enable greater growth. Headquartered in Singapore, AnyMind Group has over 750 staff across 17 offices in 13 markets. To date, AnyMind Group has raised a total funding of US$62.3 million, from investors including (but not limited to) LINE, Mirai Creation Fund, VGI, Japan Post Capital and JAFCO Asia

