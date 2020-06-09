AnyMind Group to cover startup cost for influencers to create their own branded merchandise

SINGAPORE, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AnyMind Group, a technology company in the marketing, entertainment, HR and direct-to-consumer (D2C) industries, has today announced that the company will cover the startup cost for social media influencers to create their own branded merchandise, and further details of its direct-to-consumer business line, AnyMind D2C for Influencers.

AnyMind Group will implement screening of influencers to determine their potential brand and audience value. Upon selection, AnyMind Group will cover costs spanning ideation and planning, the sourcing and procurement of suppliers through AnyFactory , production of samples and the setting up of e-commerce capabilities. Subsequently, AnyMind Group will implement a revenue share model with the influencers.

Separately from AnyMind D2C for Influencers, AnyMind Group's CastingAsia Creators Network includes actors, athletes, musicians, social media influencers and content creators across Asia, including personalities like Japan's most-followed female YouTube creator, Yuka Kinoshita , Malaysian actress, Mawar Rashid , Filipino actress, commercial model, singer and race car driver, Rhian Ramos , and more.

They will be able to tap onto the aforementioned services to source and create their own branded merchandise, whilst influencers not in the network can leverage on this offer too.

AnyMind Group's foray into the D2C space, first announced in March 2020 with the investment of fitness apparel brand, LÝFT, and now spans:

AnyFactory , a cloud manufacturing platform that enables individuals and businesses to source manufacturers across Asia to create their own branded products and merchandise

The launched service includes planning and brand conceptualization, evaluation of brand power and audience resonance, manufacturing of merchandise through AnyFactory, creation of e-commerce infrastructure, logistics and delivery, and marketing through other AnyMind Group brands like AdAsia and CastingAsia.

Kosuke Sogo, CEO and co-founder of AnyMind Group said: "The ways in which individuals and businesses can express themselves and their originality is evolving. With AnyMindD2C, we're looking to become a growth partner for influencers across Asia, and make it easier for anyone to create their own brand and products. Ultimately, we will bring a new era where doing business is simpler, exciting and borderless."

About AnyMind Group

Founded in April 2016, AnyMind Group is a technology company that operates across the marketing, entertainment, HR and D2C industries. To date, AnyMind Group has raised a total funding of US$62.3 million, from investors including (but not limited to) LINE, Mirai Creation Fund, VGI, Japan Post Capital and JAFCO Asia. AnyMind Group has over 750 staff across 17 offices in 13 markets, including Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Cambodia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Mainland China, Japan, India and the United Arab Emirates.

