AnyMind Group unveils winners of MDEC's #YoungCreators TikTok challenge

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AnyMind Group , a technology company in the marketing, entertainment, HR and direct-to-consumer industries, through its influencer marketing brand, CastingAsia , together with Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC), announced the 10 winners of the #YoungCreators TikTok Challenge held in conjunction with MDEC's #SayaDigital Movement.

Apart from winning prizes worth up to RM60,000, the winners will be enrolled in a programme offered by CastingAsia that consists of training and resources to equip them with the ability to further develop their digital presence on social media platforms such as TikTok, YouTube, Instagram and Facebook.

The five best-performing participants will also be enrolled in another six-month programme, where AnyMind Group will utilize further resources including content production resources from CastingAsia Creators Network, and AnyMind D2C for Influencers to enable winners to conceptualize, create and bring to life their own brand and merchandise.

The lucky winners are:

@drsylvialim

@irfan.khairi

@iqbalahyar

@ticerfaa

@zamking8

@cikgumayi

@lazerthekiller

@davidddodle

@nihasmira_ayu

@carlsonchia_oe

"The #YoungCreators initiative is a public-private collaborative effort that is aimed to promote digital skills among youth to showcase their creativity and develop inclusion in establishing digitally-skilled Malaysians. MDEC is excited to see these young Malaysian creators innovating inspiring content and we hope at some point they will be able to turn their creativity into an opportunity to earn a livelihood or enhance their employability skills. I would like to thank all the partners and congratulate the winners of the #YoungCreators TikTok Challenge," said MDEC's Chief Executive Officer Pn Surina Shukri.

Lee Chin Chuan, Country Manager of Malaysia, AnyMind Group, said: "MDEC is fronting a strong push towards advancing the digital economy, and it is also one we hold very dear at AnyMind Group. We're looking to empower this amazing talent by removing their borders to becoming incredible digital creators, and enable them to become an inspiration to their family, friends, followers and fellow Malaysians."

About AnyMind Group

Founded in April 2016, AnyMind Group is a technology company that operates across the marketing, entertainment, HR and D2C industries. To date, AnyMind Group has raised a total funding of US$62.3 million, from investors including (but not limited to) LINE, Mirai Creation Fund, VGI, Japan Post Capital and JAFCO Asia. AnyMind Group has over 750 staff across 17 offices in 13 markets, including Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Cambodia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Mainland China, Japan, India and the United Arab Emirates.

