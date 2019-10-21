Anytickets.com Announces Multimillion Dollar Line of Credit From BOA

HOUSTON, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Anytickets.com announced today it has closed on a new forty million dollar secured credit facility with Bank of America Merrill Lynch. The new line of credit will allow Anytickets.com to expand its innovative partner inventory program which has driven 200% growth for the company since 2017.

"We are thrilled to be working with Bank of America Merrill Lynch," said Marcus Stern PresidentatAnyTickets.com. "These resources will be used as working capital support for Anytickets and our partners continued growth." The AnyTickets.com ticket broker affiliate program allows brokers to focus on purchasing quality inventory while Anytickets handles everything else. Unlike other industry programs, Anytickets.com differentiates itself by fully funding inventory costs while also offering consulting and full scale inventory management including: analytics, pricing, and order fulfillment.

Since the inception of their partner program in 2016 Anytickets.com has experience yearly growth at 100% each year topping out at an estimated 150MM in 2019. "Bank of America Merrill Lynch is pleased to work with AnyTickets, a company with innovative products and services, professional staff and great leadership," said Brian P. Barrow, Vice President Global Banking & Markets Bank of America Merrill Lynch. "We look forward to helping them with their next phase of growth." Barrow added. The company expectsto push 2020 growth to reach $250 million.

Anytickets.com is a Houston, Texas based ticket reseller.Since 2002, they have specialized in premium tickets to concerts, theater, and sporting events throughout the United States and Canada. Customers and partners of Anytickets.com include ticket resale marketplaces, event promoters, artists, venues, box office managers, and retail customers.

For further information or to schedule an interview with Marcus Stern, a partner in AnyTickets.com contact: Julesfeiler@thepitchingstaff-pr.com or 212-585-0973.

