15.07.2022 08:47:22

ANZ: ACCC Clarifies Not Expressed Any View On Possible Acquisition Of MYOB

(RTTNews) - Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. (ANZ.AX, ANZBY.PK) noted that the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission or ACCC Friday issued a clarification on report of the agency's position on ANZ's possible acquisition of MYOB.

The ACCC said it is aware of a report that it has raised preliminary concerns regarding ANZ's possible acquisition of MYOB, and that the ACCC will conduct a public review.

The Australian competition regulator now said it has not expressed any view on the possible transaction.

If the transaction proceeds, the ACCC will make a decision on whether a public review will be conducted once it has received a submission from the parties.

Details of any public review would be posted on the agency's public register.

In Australia, ANZ shares traded at A$21.64, down 1.32 percent.

