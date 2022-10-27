27.10.2022 02:46:51

ANZ FY Profit Up 16%

(RTTNews) - Australia And New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. (ANZ.AX, ANZBY.PK, ANZ) reported a profit attributable to shareholders of the company for the full year ended 30 September 2022 of A$7.12 million, up 16% on the previous year. Earnings per ordinary share were 233.2 cents up from 203.2 cents in the prior year.

Cash profit from continuing operations was A$6.52 billion, up 5% when compared with the prior year.

Operating income rose to A$19.43 billion from A$17.42 billion in the previous year.

Net interest income for the year grew to A$14.87 billion from A$14.16 billion last year. Other operating income also increased to A$4.24 billion from A$3.33 billion in the previous year.

The board considers that a final Dividend of 74 cents per share is appropriate and is consistent with its stated target dividend payout ratio of between 60% and 65%.

