ANZ Group H1 Cash Profit Rises YoY

(RTTNews) - ANZ Group Holdings Limited (ANZ.AX, AN3PG.AX) reported first half profit attributable to shareholders of A$3.65 billion compared to A$3.64 billion, prior year. Earnings per share, in cents, was 120.1 compared to 119.3. Cash profit was A$3.78 billion, up 6%. Cash Earnings Per Ordinary Share, in cents, was 124.2 compared to 117.0.

For the half year ended 31 March 2026, on statutory basis, net interest income was A$8.89 billion compared to A$8.87 billion, last year. Operating income was A$11.08 billion compared to A$11.18 billion.

Shares of ANZ Group are trading at A$36.25, down 1.09%.

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