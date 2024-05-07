07.05.2024 05:06:33

ANZ HY Profit Down; To Buy Back Up To A$2 Bln Of Shares

(RTTNews) - Australia And New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. (ANZ.AX, ANZBY.PK, ANZ) reported that its profit attributable to shareholders of the company for the half year ended 31 March 2024 declined to A$3.41 billion or 111.5 cents per share from A$3.56 billion or 113.0 cents per share in the previous year.

Cash profit for the period was A$3.55 billion, down from A$3.83 billion in the prior year.

Net interest income for the period was A$7.90 billion down from A$8.50 billion in the prior year. But other operating income for the period was A$2.11 billion up from A$1.50 billion in the previous year.

ANZ announced it intends to buy back up to A$2 billion of shares on-market as part of its capital management plan.

The Board has proposed an Interim Dividend of 83 cents per share, partially franked at 65%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

