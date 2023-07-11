|
11.07.2023 20:16:00
AOA Selects Creason as New CEO
CHICAGO, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Osteopathic Association (AOA), the professional membership organization for the nation's more than 178,000 osteopathic physicians (DOs) and medical students, is pleased to announce that after an extensive national search, its Board of Trustees has appointed Kathleen S. Creason, MBA, as Chief Executive Officer. Creason has served as the AOA's Interim CEO for the past six months and brings nearly two decades of leadership experience within the osteopathic profession to the role. Previously she served as Executive Director of the American Osteopathic Information Association (AOIA) and prior to that as Executive Director of the Osteopathic Physicians & Surgeons of California.
As CEO, Creason will oversee strategic vision, operations, organizational growth and advocacy for the osteopathic profession.
"We are absolutely thrilled to have someone with Ms. Creason's extensive experience and expertise assume the CEO role," said AOA President Ernest R. Gelb, DO. "She possesses a deep knowledge of the osteopathic profession and a keen business acumen, both of which will enable her to make a significant impact as our profession continues to grow and evolve into the future." He added, "In addition to her proven experience, Ms. Creason did an outstanding job as Interim, stepping seamlessly into the leadership role earlier this year."
During her tenure in the osteopathic profession, Creason served as President of the Association of Osteopathic State Executive Directors (2009-2010) and was honored as the 2009 recipient of the Bob E. Jones National Osteopathic Executive Director Award. She earned a Master of Business Administration degree from CSU Sacramento and a BA degree in Communication Studies and Public Relations from the State University of New York at Geneseo.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aoa-selects-creason-as-new-ceo-301874633.html
SOURCE American Osteopathic Association
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAbnehmender US-Inflationsdruck stimmt Börsianer optimistisch: US-Börsen legen zu -- ATX schließt klar im Plus -- DAX wieder über 16.000-Punkte-Marke -- Börsen in Fernost beenden Handel uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich zur Wochenmitte deutlich fester. Auch der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich klar in der Gewinnzone. Die US-Börsen geben am Mittwoch Gas. Die asiatischen Börsen schlossen am Mittwoch unterschiedlich.