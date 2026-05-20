Aon Appoints Masahito Hirai as CEO for Japan



EQS Newswire / 20/05/2026 / 02:15 CET/CEST

TOKYO, JAPAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 May 2026 - Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, today announced the appointment of Masahito (Max) Hirai as CEO of Japan, effective 30 June 2026.*

In this role, Hirai will lead Aon's business in Japan, with responsibility for setting and executing the firm's strategy, driving sustainable growth and ensuring excellence in client service delivery. He will report to Qin Lu, head of North Asia, and will join the North Asia leadership team.



"Max brings deep market insight, strong leadership capability and a clear focus on clients," said Lu. "His global business experience and collaborative leadership style position him well to build on our strong momentum in Japan and advance our



With more than 30 years of experience in the insurance industry, Hirai brings extensive local and international leadership expertise. He has built his career at Tokio Marine, in Japan before serving in senior leadership roles across South America, North America and Asia. He currently serves as CEO, Asia Region for Tokio Marine, leading the firm's Life and Non-Life businesses across Southeast Asia and India.



Hirai is a well-respected senior leader, with a strong track record of leading large, multi-market insurance operations through growth and transformation. He is known for building high-performing, collaborative teams and for his disciplined approach to strategy, execution and financial performance. His deep understanding of the Japan market and client-focused leadership style will support Aon's continued growth in Japan.



"I'm honoured to take on this role at an exciting time for the Japan market, where there is significant opportunity ahead," said Hirai. "I have long respected Aon's strong position and contributions to clients in Japan and look forward to working closely with colleagues to further strengthen our business in the market."



Hirai succeeds Tatsuya Yamamoto, who will work closely with him in an advisory capacity to support a smooth leadership transition.



More information about Aon in Japan can be found



*Subject to completion of regulatory formalities, where required.



Hashtag: #Aon

In this role, Hirai will lead Aon's business in Japan, with responsibility for setting and executing the firm's strategy, driving sustainable growth and ensuring excellence in client service delivery. He will report to Qin Lu, head of North Asia, and will join the North Asia leadership team."Max brings deep market insight, strong leadership capability and a clear focus on clients," said Lu. "His global business experience and collaborative leadership style position him well to build on our strong momentum in Japan and advance our Aon United strategy — helping clients and colleagues navigate an increasingly complex risk environment."With more than 30 years of experience in the insurance industry, Hirai brings extensive local and international leadership expertise. He has built his career at Tokio Marine, in Japan before serving in senior leadership roles across South America, North America and Asia. He currently serves as CEO, Asia Region for Tokio Marine, leading the firm's Life and Non-Life businesses across Southeast Asia and India.Hirai is a well-respected senior leader, with a strong track record of leading large, multi-market insurance operations through growth and transformation. He is known for building high-performing, collaborative teams and for his disciplined approach to strategy, execution and financial performance. His deep understanding of the Japan market and client-focused leadership style will support Aon's continued growth in Japan."I'm honoured to take on this role at an exciting time for the Japan market, where there is significant opportunity ahead," said Hirai. "I have long respected Aon's strong position and contributions to clients in Japan and look forward to working closely with colleagues to further strengthen our business in the market."Hirai succeeds Tatsuya Yamamoto, who will work closely with him in an advisory capacity to support a smooth leadership transition.More information about Aon in Japan can be found here *Subject to completion of regulatory formalities, where required.Hashtag: #Aon The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About Aon Aon plc (NYSE: AON) exists to shape decisions for the better — to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world. Through actionable analytic insight, globally integrated Risk Capital and Human Capital expertise, and locally relevant solutions, our colleagues provide clients in over 120 countries with the clarity and confidence to make better risk and people decisions that help protect and grow their businesses.



Follow Aon on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Instagram. Stay up-to-date by visiting Aon's newsroom and sign up for news alerts here.



Disclaimer



The information contained in this document is solely for information purposes, for general guidance only and is not intended to address the circumstances of any particular individual or entity. Although Aon endeavours to provide accurate and timely information and uses sources that it considers reliable, the firm does not warrant, represent or guarantee the accuracy, adequacy, completeness or fitness for any purpose of any content of this document and can accept no liability for any loss incurred in any way by any person who may rely on it. There can be no guarantee that the information contained in this document will remain accurate as on the date it is received or that it will continue to be accurate in the future. No individual or entity should make decisions or act based solely on the information contained herein without appropriate professional advice and targeted research.



News Source: Aon plc

News Source: Aon plc 20/05/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Media archive at www.todayir.com

View original content: EQS News