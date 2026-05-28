Aon Aktie
WKN DE: A2P2JR / ISIN: IE00BLP1HW54
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28.05.2026 04:15:11
Aon Brings Leadership Forum to Manila to Help Organisations Navigate Risks and Drive Growth
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MANILA, PHILIPPINES - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 May 2026 - Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, is today hosting its Better Decisions Leadership Forum in Manila, bringing together senior business leaders to discuss how organisations can navigate from risk to resilience and growth in an increasingly complex environment. The invitation-only forum is taking place at the Fairmont Hotel in Makati.
About AonAon plc (NYSE: AON) exists to shape decisions for the better — to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world. Through actionable analytic insight, globally integrated Risk Capital and Human Capital expertise, and locally relevant solutions, our colleagues provide clients in over 120 countries with the clarity and confidence to make better risk and people decisions that help protect and grow their businesses.
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Disclaimer
The information contained in this document is solely for information purposes, for general guidance only and is not intended to address the circumstances of any particular individual or entity. Although Aon endeavours to provide accurate and timely information and uses sources that it considers reliable, the firm does not warrant, represent or guarantee the accuracy, adequacy, completeness or fitness for any purpose of any content of this document and can accept no liability for any loss incurred in any way by any person who may rely on it. There can be no guarantee that the information contained in this document will remain accurate as on the date it is received or that it will continue to be accurate in the future. No individual or entity should make decisions or act based solely on the information contained herein without appropriate professional advice and targeted research.
News Source: Aon plc
28/05/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
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